Kashmir Solidarity Photo Exhibition Inaugurated
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 10:57 PM
Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan on Monday inaugurated a photo exhibition on Kashmir Day at Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan on Monday inaugurated a photo exhibition on Kashmir Day at Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi. The exhibition will continue till February 5.
While talking in the inaugural event, Shazia Rizwan said that February 5 will be celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day with full enthusiasm and will tell the world that Kashmiris and Pakistanis are one and will remain one.
"With this unity and solidarity, the morale of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, who have been struggling for the right to self-determination for the past 77 years, will be further boosted, and India will be condemned for usurping the fundamental and recognized right of Kashmiris by force", she said and added that the solidarity will be expressed with the people of occupied Kashmir at the international level.
The parliamentary secretary urged the international community to take notice of the war crimes which are being committed by the occupying Indian forces India's one million occupying forces.
"Due to the silence of the international community, India is getting emboldened and increased atrocities", she added. Shazia further said that 250 million people of Pakistan are standing behind the Kashmiris, the Kashmiris will get freedom.
She said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan as was said by the founder of Pakistan. The freedom movement is actually a continuation of the Pakistan movement, the movement of completion of Pakistan.
She went on saying that India has killed more than one lakh people in Kashmir. After the rise of Modi, the era of its decline has begun. Modi's real face has come before the world.
She said that the hearts of the people of Kashmir and the people of Pakistan beat together. The time is not far when Kashmir will be a part of Pakistan. We will continue to support the political, diplomatic and moral struggle of the Kashmiris.
