Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Photo Exhibition Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 10:57 PM

Kashmir solidarity photo exhibition inaugurated

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan on Monday inaugurated a photo exhibition on Kashmir Day at Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan on Monday inaugurated a photo exhibition on Kashmir Day at Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi. The exhibition will continue till February 5.

While talking in the inaugural event, Shazia Rizwan said that February 5 will be celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day with full enthusiasm and will tell the world that Kashmiris and Pakistanis are one and will remain one.

"With this unity and solidarity, the morale of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, who have been struggling for the right to self-determination for the past 77 years, will be further boosted, and India will be condemned for usurping the fundamental and recognized right of Kashmiris by force", she said and added that the solidarity will be expressed with the people of occupied Kashmir at the international level.

The parliamentary secretary urged the international community to take notice of the war crimes which are being committed by the occupying Indian forces India's one million occupying forces.

"Due to the silence of the international community, India is getting emboldened and increased atrocities", she added. Shazia further said that 250 million people of Pakistan are standing behind the Kashmiris, the Kashmiris will get freedom.

She said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan as was said by the founder of Pakistan. The freedom movement is actually a continuation of the Pakistan movement, the movement of completion of Pakistan.

She went on saying that India has killed more than one lakh people in Kashmir. After the rise of Modi, the era of its decline has begun. Modi's real face has come before the world.

She said that the hearts of the people of Kashmir and the people of Pakistan beat together. The time is not far when Kashmir will be a part of Pakistan. We will continue to support the political, diplomatic and moral struggle of the Kashmiris.

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 36th meeting of Arab Counter-T ..

UAE participates in 36th meeting of Arab Counter-Terrorism Experts Group

3 minutes ago
 DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio driv ..

DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive

8 minutes ago
 Polio teams security beefed up

Polio teams security beefed up

8 minutes ago
 Over 90% of Gaza schools destroyed: UN expert

Over 90% of Gaza schools destroyed: UN expert

18 minutes ago
 Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank undermining ..

Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank undermining Gaza ceasefire: UNRWA

13 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns Israeli measures against UNRW ..

Arab League condemns Israeli measures against UNRWA

33 minutes ago
CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Gr ..

CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus ..

13 minutes ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attend ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attends pre-budget session, apprecia ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan's embassy in Egypt holds cricket tourname ..

Pakistan's embassy in Egypt holds cricket tournament

8 minutes ago
 Farzana Naek appointed Chairperson PRCS

Farzana Naek appointed Chairperson PRCS

11 minutes ago
 Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI

Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI

17 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital Sakrand

Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital Sakrand

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan