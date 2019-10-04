Kashmir solidarity rallies held in Sargodha

The district administration and its departments here Friday organised rallies and walk against Indian aggression in the occupied Kashmir

SARGODGA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The district administration and its departments here Friday organised rallies and walk against Indian aggression in the occupied Kashmir.

The rally was led by Commissioner Zafar Iqbal and officials participated in it who were holding play cards and banners inscribed with slogans against Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

The commissioner, on this occasion, said Kashmiris had rights to live their independent lives and Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the United Nations resolutions.

Meanwhile, a rally was also organised by the educational institutes and a large numbers of students participated in it to express solidarity with Kashmiris.