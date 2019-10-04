UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Rallies Held In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 08:53 PM

Kashmir solidarity rallies held in Sargodha

The district administration and its departments here Friday organised rallies and walk against Indian aggression in the occupied Kashmir

SARGODGA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The district administration and its departments here Friday organised rallies and walk against Indian aggression in the occupied Kashmir.

The rally was led by Commissioner Zafar Iqbal and officials participated in it who were holding play cards and banners inscribed with slogans against Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

The commissioner, on this occasion, said Kashmiris had rights to live their independent lives and Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the United Nations resolutions.

Meanwhile, a rally was also organised by the educational institutes and a large numbers of students participated in it to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Related Topics

India United Nations

Recent Stories

60 days of living hell in Kashmir

24 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

30 minutes ago

Assurances by PM, COAS to businessmen welcomed: Mi ..

40 minutes ago

Asad five-fer takes home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over C ..

43 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Say Used 'Appropriate Force' Agai ..

1 minute ago

Fourth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round begins on Saturda ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.