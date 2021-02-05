Kashmir solidarity rally held

Jamiat Ahle Hadis Pakistan has staged a Kashmir Solidarity Rally here Friday to mark the day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ):Jamiat Ahle Hadis Pakistan has staged a Kashmir Solidarity Rally here Friday to mark the day.

Allama Abdul Rasheed Hijazi Provincial Amir of Central Jamiat led the rally in which Hafiz Faisal Afzal Sheikh President Ahle Hadis Youth Force Pakistan, Sher Dil Quaid, Qari Muhammad Hanif Bhatti District Nazim, Qari Muhammad Arshad, Khalid Mahmood Azam Abadi and Hafiz Umar Farooq Arshad were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, the speakers strongly condemned the Indian atrocities, barbarism and brutality in Kashmir.

They said that 551 days have passed to the illegal military siege' of Occupied Kashmir Valley which has been turned into a prison.

They appealed the United Nations and OIC to intervene in Kashmir issue and end the Indian atrocities.

The participants were holding banners and placards and they also marched on different roads and chanted slogans in favor of Kashmiri people.