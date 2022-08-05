UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Rally Held

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 02:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :District administration arranged rally from Jinnah library to DPO office to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren here on Friday.

It was led by DC Zaheer Abbas Chatha and MMPA Shahda Hyat with large number of people from civil society attended the occasion.

Participants exhibited unity, love and brotherhood with victim of Kashmir symbolically through tying black strips around their arms. They chanted slogans as Kashmir will become part of Pakistan.

Speaking to the rally, DC recalled India had snatched fundamental right of Kashmiri people on gunpoint today in 2019.

He said all international laws were torn into pieces by unlawful act of changing status of Occupied Kashmir.The inhabitants of Kashmir valley were still on protest over illegitimate step of abrogation of laws in Kashmir.

MPA Shahida Ahmad Hayat said they condemned such a criminal step of changing constitutional status of Occupied Kashmir by India at all level.

To mark the day, sirens was blared before the rally and people observed silence for five minutes while standing in solidarity with the ringing of sirens.

