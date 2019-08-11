UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Rally Held

11th August 2019

Kashmir solidarity rally held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::District government organised a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiries at Ghanta Ghar chowk here on Sunday.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar, Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak, MPAs-- Malik Saleem Labar, Tariq Abdullah, Wasif Mazhar, Sabeen Gul, Mahindar Paal Singh and CPO Zubair Dareshak participated in the rally.

A large number of people, members of civil society, special persons, member of district peace committee, traders representatives and women also participated in the rally. The participants of the rally chanted slogans "Kashmir bane ga Pakistan".

Speaking on this occasion, speakers said that India could not deprive Kashmiris from their right of freedom.

