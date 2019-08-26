Kashmir solidarity rally held

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :-:Thousands of the people participated in big Kashmir Solidarity Rally took out here under the auspices of Supreme Ulema Council Sialkot District here on Sunday.

The people were carrying national flags of both Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), agitational banners and placards and they chanted slogans against Inida.

The participants, led by Sahibzada Hamid Raza (Sialkot based former AJK minister for religious affairs), marched towards the Sucheetgarh Zero Point along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

The participants also expressed complete solidarity with the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On this occasion, Sahibzada Hamid Raza urged the world to use its influence to globally pressurize India to stop Indian state-terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides ensuring the early peaceful solution to the burning Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the people of the Held Valley.

Addressing the participants, the speakers said that the larger scale mounting human rights violations, genocide, custodial killings of the innocent Kashmiri people and state terrorism in Occupied Jammu Kashmir were enough to shake the conscience of the World.

They said these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.

They strongly condemned the prevailing larger scale violation of human rights by the occupant Indian Army in the landlocked Held Valley. They added that the freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact.

They said that Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein. "Kashmir and Pakistan are like one soul in two hearts" they concluded.