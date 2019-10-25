UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Rally Held

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Kashmir solidarity rally held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A rally was taken out by the local Labour Department to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Director Labour Malik Munawar Hussain Awan led the rally while officers, staff, labourers and representatives of civil society participated in the Kashmir rally.

The rally started from Labour Welfare Complex Dr. Toosi Road near Allied Hospital and ended at the same place after passing through the Akbarabad Chowk Jail road.

The participants of rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of the kashmiri people.

