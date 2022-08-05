UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Rally Held At Jaranwala

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Kashmir solidarity rally held at Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :A Kashmir solidarity rally was held at tehsil Jaranwala to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (Day of Exploitation of Kashmiris), on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Ahmed Saeed Manj led the rally while lawyers, local businessmen, journalists, officers of various departments, teachers, students and people from different walks of life participated in the rally.

The participants were carrying banners, posters and placards inscribed with different slogans in favour of the Kashmiris' independence struggle. They also chanted slogans against fascist policies of Indian premier Narendra Modi and condemned the Indian atrocities against innocent Kashimiri people.

They demanded the UN and world community to intervene and force India to call back their forces from the Valley and grant the right of self-determination to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

