Kashmir Solidarity Rally Held At LUMHS

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Kashmir solidarity rally held at LUMHS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :A huge protest rally led by the vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Bikhm Ram Kalhoro was taken out at main campus of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jasmhoro on Monday to show Solidarity with Kashmiris.

A large number of teachers, officers, employees and students poured out on the campus, showing solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and reiterating their resolve to continue their support for the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

They also raised slogans against aggression and belligerence of Indian forces on Kashmiris living in occupied valley.

Rally was attended among others by Registrar Dr. Saroop Bhatia, Director Academics Dr. Abass Memon, Director Students Affairs Dr. Sajan Halepoto, Dr. Mehboob Ali Sanjrani, professors, officers, employees and students of the varsity.

