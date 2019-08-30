UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Rally Held At PMAS-AAUR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:21 PM

Pir Merh Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Friday organized a rally against the atrocities of Indian armed forces and to express solidarity with people of Indian occupied Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Pir Merh Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Friday organized a rally against the atrocities of Indian armed forces and to express solidarity with people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman led the rally which was participated by a large number of faculty members, staff and students.

The participants were carrying national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Indian forces and their brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The rally expressed complete solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman urged the world powers to use their influence to pressurize India to stop gross human rights violations and state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The VC strongly condemned the prevailing large scale violations of human rights by the Indian armed force.

He said that Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein and the freedom was the basic right of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and no one can deny this fact.

At the end, special prayer was also offered for the people of Indian occupied Kashmir and freedom of the occupied valley.

