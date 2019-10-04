Kashmir solidarity rally held in Dir Lower

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR Lower, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan, Assistant Commissioner Samar Bagh Muhammad Mohsin Salahuddin supervised Kashmir Solidarity Day rally here on Friday.

People from across the society and students were holding placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiri people who had been subjected to atrocities by the Indian occupation forces.

�They also formed human chain in Samarbagh to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.�The speakers demanded that curfew imposed by the Indian Army should be lifted immediately as the education of the students badly suffered due to the prolong siege in the Indian Occupied valley of Kashmir.�