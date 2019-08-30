Kashmir solidarity rally held in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a rally was held to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and to mark 'Kashmir Hour' here Friday.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib led the rally in which a large number of political figures, workers and people from different walk of life participated.

The rally was started from D-Type Colony Chowk and culminated at Samanabad Chowk after passing through various city roads.

The participates of the rally who were holding banners and placards staged a demonstration at Sammundri Road where the travelers after stopping their vehicles joined the demonstration while area people including students, lawyers, social activists, etc. also thronged their by leaving their houses, shops, business and other activities.

At 12:00 noon, the participants of the rally observed one minute silences in favor of their Kashmiri brethren while National Anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were also played on the occasion.

Later, the participants marched up to Madani Chowk Samanabad where they also made a chain of human hands and chanted slogans against Indian aggression and barbarism in Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Farrukh Habib Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways strongly condemned the Indian cruelty in Kashmir and said that with such tactics, India cannot crush the voice of Kashmiri people raised for freedom.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has called himself as pleader of Kashmiri people and he will surely fight for their right of self-determination till their independence.

He said that nefarious designs of Modi came into light at global level and the people started raising voice against Indian atrocities in Kashmir Valley.

He said that Pakistani nation will continue to support Kashmiri people against Indian barbarism and illegal occupancy in Kashmir valley.

Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and one day it will surely units with Pakistan, he added.He demanded the international forces to play their role for resolution of Kashmir issue under the light of UN resolutions.