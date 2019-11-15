UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Rally Held In Faisalabad

Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:25 PM

World Columnists Association and Faisalabad Press Club jointly organised Kashmir solidarity rally here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) -:World Columnists Association and Faisalabad Press Club jointly organised Kashmir solidarity rally here Friday.

Divisional Commissioner Mahmud Javed Bhatti led the rally, participated by Additional Commissioner Rai Wajid Ali, Khadim Hillani, Director Lyallpur Museum Tariq Javed, Columnist Rana Zahid Iqbal, and Secretary Press Club Ashfaq Hashmi, large number of journalists, lawyers and civil society.

The rally was started from District Council chowk and after passing through Khalique Qureshi road ended at Kutchehry bazaar.

The participants were carrying banners and posters inscribed with different slogans 'Kashmir Mangay Insaf etc.

The participants were also tied black bands of arms as protest.

Commissioner Mahmud Javed Bhatti said that support to Kashmiris detained for last 103 days in their homes would continue till their independence.

He urged the international community to take notice of brutalities done by Indian forces in held Kashmir.

Columnist Rana Zahid Iqbal said that the sun of independence of Kashmir would rise soon, adding the Kashmiris would not be left alone till they provided justice according to the resolution of United Nations.

Press Club Secretary Ashfaq Hashmi and others also spoke on the occasion.

