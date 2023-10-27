Kashmir solidarity rally held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Like other areas of the country, a Kashmir solidarity rally was organized in Hyderabad on Friday, as a Black Day protest against India's unlawful occupation of Jammu and Kashmir Valley.

The event was led by Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi and Mayor HMC Kashif Shoro. Government officials, educators, social activists, and citizens attended the protest and the atmosphere of the city echoed with slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Kashmir Banega Pakistan".

Addressing the participants, Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah said that every Pakistani stands with the Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom.

He asserted that the widespread participation of citizens from all walks of life in this protest was a testament to the fact that all of us Pakistanis were united with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He highlighted India's 76-year-long failed attempts to achieve its nefarious objectives and appealed to the United Nations and the global community to ensure the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi speaking at the event, expressed his belief that the sun of freedom will rise soon in the Kashmir region and that the people of Pakistan remain committed to supporting their Kashmiri brethren.

He stressed the critical connection between regional peace and the resolution of the Kashmir issue, calling on the United Nations to act on their resolutions concerning Kashmir, so that the Kashmiris have the right to live according to their aspirations and the development process in the region was accelerated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mehwish Burero, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmad Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana, Assistant Commissioner Taluka Rural Ahsan Morai and other related officers and employees participated in large numbers in the rally.