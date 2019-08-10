Kashmir solidarity rally held in Khanewal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district government organized a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemn Indian atrocities in Indian held Kashmir

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : The district government organized a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemn Indian atrocities in Indian held Kashmir.

MPA Shahida Ahmed Hayat, Deputy Commissioner Ishfaq Ahmed Chaudhry and DPO Asad Sarfraz led the rally which started from Jinnah library and concluded at T chowk.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans like "Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan".

The government officials, civil society, lawyers, journalists and a large number of citizens participated in the rally.