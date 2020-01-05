UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Rally Held In Khanewal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 05:40 PM



KHANEWAL, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::Like in other parts of the district, a Kashmir solidarity rally was taken out at Jinnah library.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and District Police Officer Faisal Shahzad led the rally, organised by the district government.

Participants in the rally chanted slogans in favour of Kashmiris and against Indian occupational forces.

Speaking on this occasion, Zaheer Abbas said that it was 154th day of Indian brutalities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that whole Pakistani nation was standing with Kashmiris.

The DPO strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in held Kashmir. He said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the United Nations resolutions.

Meanwhile, the rallies led by Assistant Commissioners were taken out in Jehanian, Kabirwala and Mian Channu.

