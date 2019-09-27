UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Rally Held In Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:37 PM

The civil society on Friday organised a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and condemn the atrocities being committed by the Indian armed forces against Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The civil society on Friday organised a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and condemn the atrocities being committed by the Indian armed forces against Kashmiris.

The Kashmir solidarity walk was held from Istanbul Chowk to Regal Chowk.

The walk began with the national anthem of Pakistan. The participants were holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags and banners.

The participants highlighted Kashmir issue and said Kashmiris were going through a difficult phase.

They said, "Kashmir is our jugular vein; we pay tribute to the determination and courage of Kashmiris".

