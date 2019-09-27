Kashmir solidarity rally held in Multan

The district administration on Friday organized a Kashmir solidarity rally, in which, atrocities by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir were strongly condemned

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : The district administration on Friday organized a Kashmir solidarity rally, in which, atrocities by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir were strongly condemned.

Special advisor to CM Javed Akhtar Ansari, Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu and Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak led the rally organized by the district administration.

Provincial parliamentary secretary MPA Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Qasim Langha, MPA Rana Abdul Jabbar and PTI leader Khalid Javed Warriach participtated in the rally which started from Multan Arts Council and concluded at Pull Mauj Darya.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans as 'Kashmir will become part of Pakistan,' and 'fighting for Kashmir till last bullet'.

Speaking on the occasion, CM's advisor Javed Akhtar Ansari, said that Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan and they would fight till the liberation of Kashmir. He said the entire nation was with Kashmiri brethren and would continue their moral support.

MPA Nadeem Qureshi said the people of IOK could no more be put into confine at their own homes and sun of liberation was just to rise. He said that PM Imran Khan was raising voice for Kashmiri people at every fora.

The Commissioner and DC said the right of freedom could not be taken away from Kashmiri people. They condemned Indian atrocities being committed against Kashmiri people in the held valley.