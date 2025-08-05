Kashmir solidarity rally held in Quetta on Youm-e-Istehsal

In observance of Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, a large solidarity rally was organized by the district administration of Quetta to express unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

The rally marked the sixth anniversary of India’s unilateral and controversial move on August 5, 2019, to revoke the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir—an action widely condemned by Pakistan as illegal and in violation of international laws.

The rally commenced from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Quetta and concluded at Assembly Chowk, passing through key roads in the city. A large number of people from various walks of life participated, including Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Zahid Safi, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Captain (R) Meharullah Badini, students, civil society members, and political and social activists.

Addressing the participants at the conclusion of the rally, speakers paid tribute to the ongoing struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination. They strongly condemned India's actions on August 5, 2019, describing them as a blatant violation of United Nations resolutions and international law.

“This day will always be remembered as a black day in history,” speakers emphasized.

“It marks a time when the fundamental human, political, and constitutional rights of the Kashmiri people were trampled upon.”

The speakers reaffirmed that Pakistan continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kashmir. “Every year, August 5 is observed as Kashmir Siege Day to remind the world of the Indian government’s unjust actions and to renew our pledge of solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir.”

They urged the international community to break its silence and take meaningful action against India’s continued occupation and grave human rights violations in the region. “The global powers must honor their commitments under UN resolutions and ensure the Kashmiris are granted their legitimate right to self-determination.”

They further asserted that the people of Balochistan are equally committed to supporting the Kashmiri cause and will continue their moral, diplomatic, and political backing at every platform. “Pakistan's government, armed forces, and citizens remain steadfast in their support for Kashmir’s freedom movement,” they declared.

The participants expressed hope that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would not go in vain and the dawn of freedom will rise over Kashmir one day,” they said in a collective message of hope and resistance.