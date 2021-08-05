UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Rally Held In Sukkur

Kashmir Solidarity rally held in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration Sukkur here on Thursday organized a rally against the atrocities of the Indian forces and to express solidarity with Muslims of Kashmir. The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed while a number of district officers of different departments, representatives of civil society participated in the rally. The participants were holding national flags of both Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir along with banners and placards inscribing slogans against the Indian forces and their brutalities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJK).

Talking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmed strongly condemned the prevailing large-scaled violation of human rights by the Indian occupation army and said, Kashmir is Pakistan's jugular vein and freedom struggle is the basic right of the people of IIOJK. Nobody in the world can deny the fact of the Kashmiris' struggle for their just right of self-determination, he add.

At the end, prayer was also offered for the martyrs of IIOJK.

