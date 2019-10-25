Kashmir solidarity rally taken out at Islamia University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Teachers and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated in a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Teachers and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated in a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the activity was held in connection with Government of Pakistan's Kashmir Solidarity Theme on "Kashmir Day".

The participants walked in Khawaja Fareed Campus and chanted slogans for Kashmiri people who are facing brutality of Indian forces.