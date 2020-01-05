UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Rally Taken Out In Mithi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 07:50 PM

Kashmir solidarity Rally taken out in Mithi

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, a Kashmir solidarity rally was taken out here on Sunday Additional Deputy commissioner one Tharparkar Mukhtiar Ali Abro led the rally which begins from DC office and culminated at Kashmir Chowk.

Deputy Director Social Welfare department Naatho khan Rahmoon, District education officer (DEO) secondary schools Ghulam Nabi Saahar, DO Primary schools kewal Ram sothar, Head Master High school Anwer Ali Saahar and other Teachers participated the Rally.The participants shouted slogans at the occasion, said that the day was not far when kashmiris would take sigh of relief after getting freedom from Indian occupation.

Related Topics

India Education Tharparkar Sunday From

Recent Stories

ADIB provides US$80 million Shariah-compliant fina ..

11 minutes ago

Number of registered trademarks in UAE increases b ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler gifts 425 rare artifacts to Egypt

56 minutes ago

Children of determination to receive boxing traini ..

2 hours ago

World Urban Forum to be held in Abu Dhabi in Febru ..

2 hours ago

UAE prepares to host seventh edition of EcoWASTE 2 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.