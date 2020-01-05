Kashmir solidarity Rally taken out in Mithi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, a Kashmir solidarity rally was taken out here on Sunday Additional Deputy commissioner one Tharparkar Mukhtiar Ali Abro led the rally which begins from DC office and culminated at Kashmir Chowk.

Deputy Director Social Welfare department Naatho khan Rahmoon, District education officer (DEO) secondary schools Ghulam Nabi Saahar, DO Primary schools kewal Ram sothar, Head Master High school Anwer Ali Saahar and other Teachers participated the Rally.The participants shouted slogans at the occasion, said that the day was not far when kashmiris would take sigh of relief after getting freedom from Indian occupation.