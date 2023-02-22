UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Reaches Turkiye's Quakes-hit Zone

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Kashmir solidarity reaches Turkiye's quakes-hit zone

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) : , Feb 22 (APP):Complimenting the efforts of the Turkish government to bring relief to quake-hit people, Kashmiri expression of deep-rooted solidarity reached the devastated southern region of Turkiye.

Istanbul-based Dr Mubeen Ahmed Shah, Director Kashmir House Istanbul and ex-President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry, occupied Srinagar, currently living in exile in Turkiye, on Monday travelled to the southern province of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of twin 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes earthquakes that hit Turkiye on February 06 causing widespread devastation of life and infrastructure, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

With the theme of "For Turkiye, with love from Kashmir", Dr Mubeen handed over the shipment of electric heaters on behalf of the people of Kashmir to quake victims on Monday in Kahramanmaras, the release said.

