Kashmir Solidarity seminar held

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::The Kashmir Black Day was observed in the district with a pledged to continue political, diplomatic and moral support to people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Sunday.

In this connection, rallies were taken out in the district and banners inscribed with different slogans, including solidarity with Kashmiris, were displayed at all prominent places, crossings and alongside main roads in the district.

To mark the day, a Kashmir solidarity seminar was held at Jinnah hall of District Council which was presided over by Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti while MNA Faizullah Kamoka, MPAs Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Ferdous Rai, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, SSP Operation Syed Ali Raza, PTI leaders Mian Nabeel Arshad, Mahboob Alam Sindhu, Director Colleges Dr Muhammad Alam, Director Lyallpur Museum Tariq Javed, heads of educational institutes, students and civil society members participated in it.

Addressing the seminar, the parliamentarians said that sacrifices rendered by Kashmiris for their legitimate right to self-determination would not go waste and they must achieve their goal.

They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the General Assembly bravely highlighted the Kashmir issue.

The parliamentarians said that political, diplomatic and moral support would continue with Kashmiris till their right to self-determination.

Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti said Pakistani nation could not remain silent on atrocities and brutalities committed by the Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris.