UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Seminar Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 07:20 PM

Kashmir Solidarity seminar held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::The Kashmir Black Day was observed in the district with a pledged to continue political, diplomatic and moral support to people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Sunday.

In this connection, rallies were taken out in the district and banners inscribed with different slogans, including solidarity with Kashmiris, were displayed at all prominent places, crossings and alongside main roads in the district.

To mark the day, a Kashmir solidarity seminar was held at Jinnah hall of District Council which was presided over by Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti while MNA Faizullah Kamoka, MPAs Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Ferdous Rai, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, SSP Operation Syed Ali Raza, PTI leaders Mian Nabeel Arshad, Mahboob Alam Sindhu, Director Colleges Dr Muhammad Alam, Director Lyallpur Museum Tariq Javed, heads of educational institutes, students and civil society members participated in it.

Addressing the seminar, the parliamentarians said that sacrifices rendered by Kashmiris for their legitimate right to self-determination would not go waste and they must achieve their goal.

They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the General Assembly bravely highlighted the Kashmir issue.

The parliamentarians said that political, diplomatic and moral support would continue with Kashmiris till their right to self-determination.

Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti said Pakistani nation could not remain silent on atrocities and brutalities committed by the Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Civil Society Muhammad Ali Nabeel Shakeel Sunday Moral All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Brazilian President hold t ..

8 minutes ago

Team Japan shares passion for robotics at FIRST Gl ..

23 minutes ago

ERC organises 19th mass wedding in Yemen

38 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Pakistan Ambassador

1 hour ago

Foreign diplomats to partake in â€˜Your Journey in ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Engineering College buil ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.