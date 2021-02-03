Kashmir Solidarity Seminar held to express solidarity with people of IIOJK

Speakers at a Kashmir Solidarity Seminar strongly condemned human rights violations by Indian armed forced in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The seminar was organised by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) at Idara Noor-e-Haq here on Wednesday to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK.

All speakers in their speeches expressed their solidarity with the people of IIOJK and called for taking meaningful efforts to impress upon comity of nations, United Nations and international human rights bodies to compel India for honouring UN Charter for resolution of Kashmir issue.

Among prominent speakers spoke on the occasion including JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, PML-N leader Nihal Hashmi, PPP Senator Taj Haider, PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Maulana Abdul Karim Abid of JUI-F, Fahimuddin Sheikh of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek, President Karachi Bar Council, Naeem Qureshi, Sajjan Jumman of Sajjan Welfare Hindu Trust, Karachi Pastor, Sohaltarar, journalist H Khanzadad and others.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that India is a huge consumer-base market for world and cannot be ignored. Under such circumstances, we should work on line of international charter and at the same time bring all Muslim nations on a single platform to raise voice against the Indian tyrant forces in IIOJK and miseries and human rights violations there.

He asked how many of our political leaders and people wrote to UN on Kashmir issue and let the world body to know what has been given in UN Charter on this issue.

Today tools of war have been changed and adding that Kashmir Desk is there and it is need of the hour to bring steps to make it vibrant and to give strength to raising voice on Kashmir, he added.

He appreciated JI for holding such meetings and raising voice on Kashmir as we jointly can work ever best on Kashmir issue.

Hafiz Naeem condemned the serious human rights violations in IIOJK and said that Kashmiris are with Pakistan.

He said international forces and UN wake up when it comes to Iraq, Sudan and issues with other countries but when issue of IIOJK comes, they keep silence on this issue.

He asked all political parties and human rights bodies to jointly raise voice on Kashmir and at the same time to flay brutalities of Indian government being meted on people of IIOJK.

Senator Taj Haider in his speech said that in accordance with the UN Charter, there is an option given to hold plebiscite in IIOK to know the free will of people of IIOJK.

He said there are many instances where European Union and Parliament had already highlighted brutalities with the people of IIOJK at the hands of Indian Armed forces.

Maulana Abid said that India by occupying Kashmir illegally in 1947 had made a great sin towards people of IIOJK.

Fahimuddin Sheikh said that people of IIOJK are living under Indian forces months' long siege and deprived of basic human necessities, medicines and education.

He said that Indian government is shifting Hindu population from other parts of India to IIOJK in order to minimize majority of Kashmiris.

He asked world nations why they are silent on huge human rights violations in India and why they did not impose economic sanction on India on such violations as given in Special Status for doing business by European Union.

Sajjan Jumman said the Hindu community in Pakistan is with the people of IIOJK and we appeal UN and International Court of Justice to take serious notice against India on human violations in the valley.

Naeem Qureshi praised JI on organizing such a seminar on Kashmir issue.

Pastor Sohaltarar said that India and its allies are very versed with the Kashmir issue, but are ignoring all human norms and brutalities being meted against people of IIOJK.