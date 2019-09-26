Kashmir Solidarity to be observed on Sept 27 PM call: Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah

Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday said Kashmir Solidarity day would be observed across the country on September 27 on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday said Kashmir Solidarity day would be observed across the country on September 27 on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here, he said it was our moral responsibility to raise voice against the serious human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The minister said India had imposed a tragic curfew from last 52 days in occupied Kashmir.

Ijaz Ahmad Shah said situation was tragic in Kashmir as people had been facing shortage of medicine and food.

He said innocent Kashmiris were expecting from the Muslim Ummah to get rid of illegal occupation of India and achieve their due right of freedom.

The minister said the whole world was protesting against the serious human rights violations. He appealed the whole nation to raise voice for innocent people of Kashmir at each platform.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would raise voice for the people of Kashmir before the entire world during his speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

On the occasion, he said they need to get united and stand against the brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir as a responsible nation.

He said Prime Minister had elaborated before the world that islam is a peaceful religion. "We would have to prove it through our deeds that Muslim loves peace and justice," he added.