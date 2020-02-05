Kashmir Solidarity walk held at Lahore General Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore General Hospital organized a solidarity walk for Kashmiris brethren on the Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Lahore General Hospital organized a solidarity walk for Kashmiris brethren on the Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Wednesday.

Postgraduate Medical Institute and Amiruddin Medical College's Principal Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Mahmood Salauddin, Director Emergency Dr Rana Muhammad Shafique, professors, doctors, nurses, Principal of Nursing College, representatives of various medical organizations, paramedical staff and a large number of citizens participated in the walk.

Participants of the walk were carrying placards having slogans in favour of Kashmiris and against Indian brutalities, and they also made a human chain to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir. They also raised slogans for rights of Kashmiris.

On this occasion, Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said, "We all are standing firm with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters against Indian atrocities and will continue to extend political, moral and social support to them. Martyrs' blood will not go waste as dawn of liberation will soon rise in Indian Occupied Kashmir."He said that Pakistani youth should use social media to highlight Kashmiris' struggle and expose Indian aggression to the world. Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted Kashmir issues in very effective manner and attracted the global community's attention towards this serious issue.

Al-Fareed Zafar said "United Nations and other international organization would have to focus on settlement of Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions."