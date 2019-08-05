UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Walk Held At University Of Engineering And Technology (UET) Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

Kashmir solidarity walk held at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Monday organised a solidarity walk on campus, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar.

According to the UET spokesman, the purpose of the walk was express solidarity with Kashmiris against brutalities of the Indian armed forces in the held Valley.

At the end of the walk, a human chain was formed by the participants to show support to the people of Kashmir. One-minute silence was observed at 10am to pay tribute to martyrs in Indian-held Kashmir.

Registrar UET, all deans, chairmen, teachers, administrative staff and faculty members participated in the walk.

