Kashmir solidarity walk, seminar held at GCWUF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences in collaboration with Faculty of Humanitarians and Languages, Govt College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) organized Kashmir Solidarity walk and a seminar here on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq led the walk and faculty, staff and a large number of students participated in the walk.

On the occasion, the participants formed a human chain and renewed their pledge to support the freedom movement of Kashmiri brethren in Indian Occupied Kashmir. They also chanted slogans in favour of Kashmiri people.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and the country was therefore incomplete without it.

She said the hearts of Pakistanis and the people of occupied Kashmir beat together.

She said that support would continue to Kashmiri people till they achieve their right of self-determination.