Kashmir solidarity walk to be held on Aug 5

(@FahadShabbir)

In connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, the district administration would organise a walk to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Saturday (Aug 5)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :In connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, the district administration would organise a walk to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Saturday (Aug 5).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhang will lead the walk to express solidarity with citizens of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to the deputy commissioner's office, Youm-e-Istehsal will be observed with full participation of citizens from across the district. A walk will be held from DC Office to Jinnah Hall by the district administration to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. The officers of all government departments, citizens, students and journalists will participate in the walk.

Moreover, seminars and speech contests will be held in schools and colleges of the district.