Kashmir solidarity week held in FGEI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantonments & Garrisons) observed Kashmir solidarity week to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantonments & Garrisons) observed Kashmir solidarity week to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

According to spokesman, Director General FGEIs (C/G) Major General Muhammad Asghar directed FG Institutions to observe first week of February as Kashmir Solidarity Week.

During the week special programs were held, lectures by renowned scholars and intellectuals were delivered, students formed Human Chain to show solidarity with the Kashmiris, walks and rallies were held. Students also performed tableaus, dramas and sand Kashmiri songs.