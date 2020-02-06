UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Week Held In FGEI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 09:17 PM

Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantonments & Garrisons) observed Kashmir solidarity week to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people

According to spokesman, Director General FGEIs (C/G) Major General Muhammad Asghar directed FG Institutions to observe first week of February as Kashmir Solidarity Week.

During the week special programs were held, lectures by renowned scholars and intellectuals were delivered, students formed Human Chain to show solidarity with the Kashmiris, walks and rallies were held. Students also performed tableaus, dramas and sand Kashmiri songs.

More Stories From Pakistan

