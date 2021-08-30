UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solution Imperative For Regional Peace: JKPL

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 10:50 AM

Kashmir solution imperative for regional peace: JKPL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has said that settlement of the In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolution is imperative for regional peace.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the recent rise in killings of Kashmiris in IIOJK is a grim reminder of the need to settle the Kashmir dispute urgently.

"The fast-changing geopolitical reality of the region also points to the need for urgent resolution of the conflict.

He said, JKPL has always advocated peace and growth for all the people of the region and it has a strong belief that this can actually be achieved with the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through tripartite dialogue including India, Pakistan, and the true representatives of Kashmir.

The spokesman urged the Indian government to create a conducive atmosphere for meaningful talks by revoking all measures taken on August 5, 2019, and release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

