Kashmir solution lies in exercise of UN resolutions: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that a durable solution to the Kashmir dispute lies in the implementation of the relevant UN resolutions.

The APHC leaders Abdul Ahad Parra, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Bashir Ahmed Andrabi, Zabmoorda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Muhammad Saleem Zargar and Dr Musaib in their statements in Srinagar said that sustainable peace in South Asia was linked to the settlement of the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and Kashmiris' aspirations, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They said that the people of Kashmir had been engaged in a peaceful struggle to secure their birthright to self-determination for more than seventy years.

The leaders demanded the immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, including APHC Chairman Masarrat Alam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aiyaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Maulvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqi, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Hayat Ahmad Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Syed Shahid Yusuf Shah, Syed Shakeel Yousaf Shah, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, and Ghulam Qadir Butt who are lodged in different jails of India and IIOJK.

The leaders also appealed to UN Secretary-General, António Guterres and other international human rights organizations to help release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, activists youth, Ulemas, human rights defenders and journalists.