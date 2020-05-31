UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solution Lies In Implementation Of UN Resolutions: DPM

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 06:50 PM

Kashmir solution lies in implementation of UN resolutions: DPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM) has said that solution of Kashmir dispute lies in the implementation of the United Nations (UN) resolutions and Kashmiri people would continue their peaceful struggle till complete success.

DPM General Secretary Pir Hilal Ahmed said that unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people and UN resolutions, lasting peace could not be established in South Asia, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He expressed concern over the introduction of new domicile laws in Kashmir by India and said that the laws had made Indian citizens eligible to get permanent citizenship in Kashmir.

He termed it an Israeli-style action and said that as a result, India was pursuing a policy of changing the demography by settling non-Kashmiris in occupied territory.

The DPM leader deplored the Indian troops were killing oppressed Kashmiri people particularly youth on daily basis to suppress the liberation movement but would never succeed in their sinister designs. He urged the United Nations and the international community to play their role in implementing the UN Kashmir resolutions so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

