Kashmir Solution Vital For Regional Peace, Development: JKPL

Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Kashmir solution vital for regional peace, development: JKPL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has said that settlement of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) dispute was imperative for regional peace and development.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), JKPL leaders, Mohammad Hamza and Rayis, addressing a meeting in Baramulla said that Kashmir dispute had jeopardized peace and stability of the region and all the existing issues between India and Pakistan were actually the offshoots of the unresolved dispute.

They said that Kashmir was not a territorial dispute but it concerns the political future of 1.20 crore people and the Hurriyat leadership had always advocated and supported the meaningful and result-oriented tripartite dialogue for its settlement.

The JKPL leaders on the occasion thanked the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raising the Kashmir dispute during his speech to the UN General Assembly.

