Kashmir solution vital for sustainable peace in region: AJK president

SIAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AKJ) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that early peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute is vital for sustainable peace in the region, as the lingering dispute has become a flashpoint between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

He stated this while talking to the media at Jinnah House, here on Thursday.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Punjab board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Hafiz Hamid Raza, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Umer Dar, Akmal Cheema, Barrister Jamshed Ghias, Mirza Dilawar Baig and Secretary Information PTI City Mian Ejaz Javed were also present.

The AJK president said that the sacrifices of thousands of innocent Kashmiri martyrs would bear fruit. He strongly condemned the Indian army's aggression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) as well as the revocation of the occupied region's special status.

He said that the Kashmiri people in Pakistan were united for the Kashmir cause, saying that India had unleashed the worst brutalities to continue its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood also expressed grave concern over large-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley.

He said that the freedom was the basic right of the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny them their right. Kashmiris want to be part of Pakistan, he added.

The AJK president said the entire Pakistani nation and Kashmiris were committed to the Kashmir cause and Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented the case of IIOJ&K in the most effective manner at every forum including the United Nations.

He said the basic purpose of his visit to Sialkot was to lay the foundation stone of the Jammu martyrs monument. He said that a large number of Jammu refugees were residing in Sialkot.

After being elected the president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, "I visited Europe, UK and United States to raise the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the international level and to shake the conscience of the international community," he said. The whole world is against Modi and stands with Kashmiris, he added.

Earlier, AJK President Sultan Mehmood addressed the PTI workers at Jinnah House. He said the PTI government would bring about change according to Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision. The government would improve the justice system and provide relief to the common man.