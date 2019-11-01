UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Still Disputed Territory: Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 12:51 PM

Kashmir still disputed territory: Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said that Kashmir was still a disputed territory and Pakistan would continue its support with Kashmiris people of their struggle for self determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said that Kashmir was still a disputed territory and Pakistan would continue its support with Kashmiris people of their struggle for self determination.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Kashmir was still a disputed territory and India has deployed 900,000 troops against eight million population of the occupied Kashmir, which has become unprecedentedly highly militarized zone in the world.�Modi regime was committing barbarism in Occupied Kashmir in pursuit of ultra-nationalist Hindutva philosophy of RSS, which started since 1923, he added.

He expressed that; special session of the five permanent members of the UNSC over Kashmir is recognition that it is an international dispute, which has to be resolved.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Million

Recent Stories

Belarus Wants to Switch to Inflation Targeting 202 ..

2 minutes ago

IHC accepts unconditional apology of Dr. Firdous A ..

23 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly but trade concerns cast shado ..

2 minutes ago

Sahibzada Sanaullah appointed DDAC Chairman, Dir

4 minutes ago

Administration removes 52 illegal speed-breakers

4 minutes ago

Rugby World Cup final comes second after football ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.