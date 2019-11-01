Kashmir still disputed territory: Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said that Kashmir was still a disputed territory and Pakistan would continue its support with Kashmiris people of their struggle for self determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said that Kashmir was still a disputed territory and Pakistan would continue its support with Kashmiris people of their struggle for self determination.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Kashmir was still a disputed territory and India has deployed 900,000 troops against eight million population of the occupied Kashmir, which has become unprecedentedly highly militarized zone in the world.�Modi regime was committing barbarism in Occupied Kashmir in pursuit of ultra-nationalist Hindutva philosophy of RSS, which started since 1923, he added.

He expressed that; special session of the five permanent members of the UNSC over Kashmir is recognition that it is an international dispute, which has to be resolved.