Kashmir struggle entered into ranks of vibrant youth, the third generation of struggling Kashmiri: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that Kashmir struggle entered into ranks of vibrant youth, the third generation of struggling Kashmiris. The youth itself was leading the struggle and the Kashmiri leadership had to take decisions after observing the youth's inclinations. The youth had picked up flag of self-determination and they would continue struggle to achieve objective.

If Modi wanted to check outcome of its recent measure in occupied Kashmir, then he should lift curfew, Qureshi said adding that all Kashmiris would come to roads in protest against the Modi government's illegal step.

Qureshi also challenged Modi to conduct masses referendum after lifting curfew in Kashmir and it would make things clear.

Responding to a question, Foreign Minister stated that they had expressed reservations that Modi could dramatise Pulwama-2 like event in order to conceal its failure in occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan never denied talks with India but how could it be possible to hold dialogues when India was carrying out heinous human rights violations.

About recent meeting in Foreign Office, Islamabad, he informed that they decided to continue political, moral and diplomatic support towards the innocent Kashmiris.

Qureshi stated that Indian interior minister made irresponsible statement, while Pakistan always demonstrated responsibility and never talked of any aggression.

He added, in the meeting, they also decided to follow an organized course of action after complete deliberations.

To another question about reaction of alliance of 34 muslim countries, he observed that the alliance had its own objectives.

He added that OIC had also stressed upon India to lift curfew in Kashmir.

Qureshi stated that the whole muslim ummah was supporting Pakistan's view point on Kashmir issue.

To another question about Kartarpur corridor, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that Pakistan had promised Sikh community about opening of the corridor. The work on the corridor would continue.

He mentioned that Sikh community, across the world, hailed Pakistan's decision of carrying on work on Kartarpur corridor.

About one-year performance of PTI government, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi informed that he presented foreign ministry performance before Prime Minister Imran Khan. He (Imran Khan) and the whole nation expressed satisfaction over the performance.

About Opposition APC on August 20, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi hoped that Opposition would not do politics on Kashmir issue and give message to India that they all were with the Kashmiris. The Opposition's message would encourage Kashmir and they would not feel themselves alone, said Qureshi.

Later, the foreign minister also addressed the workers and informed that he was in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, when Modi changed status of Held Kashmir. He informed that he returned and launched struggle on diplomatic front for Kashmir.

On this occasion, provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik, Advisor to CM Punjab Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari, Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi, MPAs Malik Atif Raan, and many local leaders were present.