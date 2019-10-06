Kashmir struggle has entered into a decisive stage: AJK PTI GS

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) Oct 05 (APP):Praising Prime Minister Imran Khan for his bold and blunt speech at the UN the General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter Raja Masadiq Khan Saturday said it was after a long time that a Pakistani leader spoke so impressively and exclusively on world stage highlighting the issues confronting the Muslim Ummah today.

Addressing a largely-attended gathering of party activists at Palandari in Sudhnati district, the PTI leader said besides highlighting the most critical problems in the world Prime Minister Imran had made a history by unveiling Modi led fascist regime's racism and xenophobic policies.

He said Khan has proved himself as a genuine leader and a true ambassador of Kashmiri people, whose decades' long struggle he said has entered into a decisive phase.

Regarding the upcoming bye-elections in Mirpur, the PTI general secretary told the workers that Tehreek-e-Insaf will take-part in the by-elections with renewed vigour saying that "the victory will be ours".

Brushing aside the impression of groupings within the party ranks, he said Mr Khan made it crystal clear that there was no grouping whatsoever in the party.

He said such kind of misleading propaganda was being made by some vested interests who he said were hell bent on to sow the seeds of chaos and confusion amongst the party workers.

He said the party has in principle decided to take a stern action against propaganda paddlers to settle the issue once for all.

Terming Plandri as the land of martyrs and revolutionaries Raja Masadiq Khan said that the brave and courageous people of Paladiri who had played a vital role in the freedom of movement will now play a significant role in bringing PTI to power.

He said the PTI was committed to its agenda of change to bring the marginalized and deprived classes of the society into mainstream politics besides giving leadership positions to the youth and empowering the women who constitute half of our population.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants that the PTI-AJK should attain a decisive success in the next election of Azad Kashmir so that the leadership could play important role in the decision making process vis-à-vis the Kashmir's freedom movement.

Later during a question answer session, the PTI general secretary said the process of organizing the party was being completed swiftly all across the region.

"The organizational bodies at different levels are being formed in due consultation with the workers", he said.

He also advised the workers to study the party constitution, which he said was a unique document of Pakistan's history.

"Under this constitution, PTI will now become a political and educational institution, which will dominate the region's politics for decades to come", he said adding the PTI has evolved a comprehensive plan to train its workers in order to improve their leadership skills.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Secretary General Sardar Murtaza Ahmed said he would reorganize the party at local level and make the party a public party.

Sardar Atiq Sakhawat Advocate, Sardar Shahid Khan, Amjad Sodozai, Abrar Minhas, Sardar Younas also addressed the workers and assured the central leadership that they would provide full support to the party leadership at all levels.

Deputy Secretary General Qazi Israel, Basharat Saleem, Secretary Information Sardar Ershad Mahmoud also attend the party huddle.