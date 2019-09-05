Kashmir struggle inspires poets, artists, writers to produce creative work: First Lady

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi on Thursday said that Kashmir struggle had inspired poets, painters and writers to produce creative works expressing their solidarity through words, image and symbol with brave freedom fighters who wished to assert their human dignity and win acceptance for their fundamental right to life and liberty.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony of painting and photographs exhibition titled "Paradise Stolen, arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts here at National Art Gallery, the First Lady said that all great resistance movements in the history had left their mark on art, adding that the Kashmir resistance movement is no different. She said the state of Jammu and Kashmir has been a subject of dispute between India and Pakistan since 1947. The First Lady said that the atrocities faced by Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir are hear rendering. Samina Alvi said that the state has become a battleground, with Kashmiris fighting every day for their freedom.

She said that it was no secret that the basic right to life and liberty has been stripped away from the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, adding that they have to fight Indian military to survive. They are being tortured and assaulted by them. These unarmed innocent civilians have been the victims of brutalities of Indian armed forces since 1947, she added. She said that artists, painters and poets see the world with a contemplative eye. History tells us that in the end, all great battles for human liberation have been won not by soldiers but by artists, not by guns but by ideas.

She said the exhibition has works of many famous artists like Mansur Rahi, Hajra Mansur, Ghulam Rasul, Salima Hashmi, Quddus Mirza, Mobina Zuberi, Aftab Zafar, Amna Ismail, Pataudi and others.

She appreciated Director General PNA Syed Jamal Shah to curate this exhibition and his team to put up this heart gripping exhibition together to mark the current situation in Kashmir. She said the world community should play its role in protecting the human rights of Kashmiri people and to live peacefully according to their own wishes. Earlier, Director General, PNCA Syed Jamal Shah while highlighting the exhibition, said that artists are the sensitive part of human society who work for peace, tranquility and peaceful co-existence.We believe in justice and equality and have been against the oppression and brutal actions anywhere in the world. Today's exhibition is to show the world that humiliation in the occupied Kashmir by the Indian Forces, he expressed. The artists Saleema Hashmi, Ghulam Rasool, Ali Raza, Mansoor Rahi, Hajra Mansoor, Ustad Bashir Ahmed, Mobeena Zubari, Rahat Saeed, Amna Ismail, Shabaz Malik and Anwar Saeed have reflected the atrocity and the agony of Kashmiri people through colours.The photographs showing the true stories of innocent Kashmiri youth and children asks for the immediate world attention towards Kashmir where people are deprived of basic necessities of life.Renowned intellectual writer and poet Iftikhar Arif presented his poetry to pay homage to the Kashmiri martyrs and expressed solidarity with the freedom fighters. A tableau titled "Kashmir Janat Nazir" was presented on the occasion. The exhibition will continue till September 23.