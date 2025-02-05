- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) On the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah reassured Kashmiris that Pakistan remains committed to their cause, pledging that the entire nation stands with their struggle and hoping for Kashmir's eventual integration into Pakistan.
In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah said that "Kashmir's struggle is Pakistan's Pride' and whole Pakistani nation stands in Solidarity with Kashmiris," underscores Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri people's freedom struggle.
He further stated that Pakistan will continue to awaken the conscience of the international community, holding India accountable for its actions in Kashmir, until justice is served and the Kashmiris' right to self-determination is
respected.
Sanaullah vowed that Pakistan will continue to raise its voice against Indian atrocities on every platform, whether diplomatic or moral, in solidarity with Kashmiris.
He also paid heartfelt tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri brothers, sisters, elders and martyrs, saluting their unwavering courage and resilience in the face of Indian oppression.
Rana Sanaullah asserted that Pakistan will continue to extend its unflinching support to the Kashmiri struggle for freedom, and will demonstrate its solidarity with the Kashmiri people through concrete actions.
