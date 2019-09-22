UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Study Group Founder Calls On PM

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 01:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Founder of Kashmir Study Group (KSG) Farooq Kathwari on Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to the PM Naeem ul Haq, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi, Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan and other senior officials were also present, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The prime minister advised Farooq Kathwari to further highlight the issue of illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and the ongoing blatant human rights violations by India, so that the real face of Modi' government could be exposed before the world.

Farooq Kathwari had also served as member for US President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans.

