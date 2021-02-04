Kashmir to be freed from Indian clutches soon: Tarrar

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Managing director, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Owais Manzoor Tarar has expressed solidarity with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In a message, Owais said that on this day Pakistani community expressed unshakable solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and assured that Pakistan would always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them.

Pakistan would continue its full moral, political and diplomatic support until the Kashmiri people had realized their legitimate right of self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, he added.

He said that international community needed to play its part to impress upon India to implement the UNSC resolutions for a lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute.

For Pakistan, Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of the partition of the subcontinent and would be free soon from the India, he added.