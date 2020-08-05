Kashmir to be liberated soon : CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said that atrocities against Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were unleashed when the Pakistan movement was in full swing, therefore Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had raised the issue of brutalities against people of Kashmir in 1946.

This he said while addressing Kashmir Solidarity Rally at Seaview organized to mark the Kashmir Siege Day here.

The rally was attended by Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, Sindh ministers, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, MPAs of different parties, senior bureaucrats and people of the civil society.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that atrocities against people in IIOJK were as old as the Pakistan movement. In 1946, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had taken up the issue of brutalities against people of Kashmir when elections were held. "This shows that people of Kashmir being Muslims were unacceptable to the extremist Hindus," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that in the instrument of independence, it was decided that the Muslim majority areas would accede to Pakistan but contrary to the agreement Indian government landed their forces in the valley and occupied it.

"Since the people of Kashmir are struggling against illegal occupation of Kashmir," he said and added in 1948 the United Nations passed a resolution giving the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that ever since Indian Prime Minister Modi had come into power in India, he intensified state-sponsored terrorism not only in Kashmir but against the Muslims of India also.

"The Military Siege had been imposed in the IIOJK last year on August 5 has turned to be the longest Military Siege in human history but it failed to weaken the spirit of the people of Kashmir," he said.

"We all, the politicians, the bureaucrats, the women and the children have gathered here in the rally to support their brothers and sisters in Kashmir and expose India's illegal actions before the International community," he said and added the time was not far off when people of IIOJK would get freedom from the India. At this, people present in the rally started voicing slogans `Kashmir Banega Pakistan' (Kashmir will become Pakistan).

Earlier, Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and the CM Sindh led the a Kashmir Solidarity rally organized by Commissioner Karachi from the start of the Seaview Road upto the Nishan-i-Pakistan.