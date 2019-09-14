UrduPoint.com
Kashmir To Get Independence Soon: Speakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Speakers at a conference said that Pakistan was making successful diplomatic efforts and the people of occupied Kashmir would soon be liberated from the clutches of India.

They were addressing a national conference on Kashmir at Institute of education and Research here on Friday.

Addressing the conference, Mian Imran Masood said that after Pakistan's efforts, the United Nations' Security Council held a special meeting on Kashmir.

He said that Indian forces were killing innocent Kashmiris and had imposed curfew since more than 40 days.

Mian Imran Masood said that India was denying basic rights to more than 8 million people of the area.

He further said that Pakistan had strongly raised its voice against Indian brutalities in the occupied area.

He said that Pakistani nation had always expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Amjad islam Amjad said that the ideas of Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had proved by the time. He said that Pakistan must act wisely in the situation.

Orya Maqbool Jan said that occupied Kashmir would be free from India.

Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar thanked the participants and said that the sacrifices of Kashmiris would bring fruit soon.

Among others, Director Institute of Education and Research Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

