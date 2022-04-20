UrduPoint.com

Kashmir To Remember Allama Iqbal On His 84th Death Anniversary On Thursday – April 21:

April 20, 2022

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Apr, 2022 ):All is set by the Jammu & Kashmir people dwelling at both sides of the line of control and rest of the world to commemorate 84th death anniversary of the poet of the East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Thursday - April 21 with due solemnity and reverence couple with renewal of the pledge to continue their just and principled struggle for liberation of occupied part of their motherland (IIOJK) from Indian clutches and to make Pakistan a true forward-looking Muslim state in line with thoughts of the great poet philosopher.

Various cultural, political and social organizations will host special ceremonies to pay rich tributes to the poet of the east for giving idea of emergence of the separate homeland of the Muslims of the sub-continent – which was later translated into reality under the dynamic leadership of the founding father Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in form the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Speakers will highlight the life-time meritorious services rendered by the great visionary of 20th century and to pay homage to Poet philosopher who played a pivotal role through his thoughts and poetry in motivating and mobilizing Muslims of subcontinent for the creation of their separate homeland that emerged on the planet in the name of Pakistan.

Fateha khawani will be held for the departed soul besides special prayers for speedy, progress, integrity, prosperity and solidarity of Pakistan and the early success of Kashmiris just and principled struggle for liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir State from Indian shackles.

Teachers and students of various AJK – based Universities and other academic institutions will visit the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore to place wreaths at the mazaar besides for offering fateha for the great departed soul.

A delegation of the AJK people comprising writers, poets and journalists from Mirpur and various other parts of AJK will also visit his mausoleum to lay wreaths besides to pay homage to great poet philosopher. Ends

