Kashmir to remember Kashmir-origin London Martyrs Shaheed Basharat & Hanif on Feb. 20

(@FahadShabbir)

Mirpur (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Feb, 2025) All is set at both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir state Including AJK and IIOJK besides rest of the world Including United kingdom, where Kashmiris live in to commemorate the 52nd martyrdom anniversary of the Kashmiri martyrs of London – Hanif Shaheed and Basharat Shaheed to be observed on February 20 with full solemnity and reverence coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs till the liberation of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian clutches.

Capacious programs have been chalked out jointly by the AJK government, besides social and human rights organizations to observe the anniversary at the mausoleums of Bashrat Shaheed at Palak and Hanif Shaheed in Mirpur Monday morning, K D Chaudhhry, Secretary General of Jammu & Kashmir Martyrs of London Memorial Society said.

Notables, besides the general people from different walks of life will visit the mausoleums of the two martyrs, hailing from Mirpur including Basharat Shaheed at Palak, a village in outskirt of Mirpur city and Hanif Shaeed’s mausoleum at Markazi Eid Gah grave yard in the city where they will place the floral wreaths besides offering fateha for the departed souls, K D Chaudhry told APP here Wednesday after chairing a meeting held in Dadayal to design capacious programs to observe the anniversary of the martyred heroes of the Kashmir freedom struggle with due respect and honour.

Other dignitaries from various parts of the AJK will attend a special ceremonies to be held at the mausoleums of the ‘Martyrs of London’ in order to pay glorious tributes to the two Kashmir-born British nationals hailing from Mirpur Azad Kashmir – Basharat Shaheed and Hanif Shaheed and their companion Ghazi Dalawar- who had made hostage the staff of the Indian High Commission in London this day in 1973 at the toy-gun point with the demand for the release of 90 thousand Pakistanis prisoners of war (POWs) during fall of Dacca in 1971.

“By observing the martyrdom anniversary of the martyrs of London on February 20 every year, Jammu and Kashmir people reiterate their firme resolve that Pakistan was the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and they will leave no stone unturned to achieve the goal in line with the international norms and commitments vis-à-vis the just and principled settlement of Kashmir issue in line with their (Kashmiris) aspirations”, chief organizer of the scheduled major ceremonies K D Chaudhry stated

“Like all previous years, the Kashmiri Martyrs day will also be observed with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the completion of their mission of making the Kashmir freedom movement a complete success and to achieve the Kashmiris legitimate right to self determination”, said K.D. Choudhry said while unveiling elaborated programs to observe the Kashmiri martyrs of London anniversary in Mirpur and rest of AJK.

Chaudhry said that rich tributes will be paid to Basharat Shaheed and Hanif Shaheed besides their associate Ghazi Dilawar for laying down the supreme sacrifice of their lives for the Kashmir cause coupled with the renewal of the determination to continue the mission of Kashmiri martyrs with the renewal of the pledge, that the mission of these valiant sons of the soil will be continued for the cause of freedom and for the achievement of the Kashmiris legitimate right to self determination.

APP/ahr/378