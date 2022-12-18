UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Valley, Ladakh Shiver In Sub-zero Night Temperature

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), people shiver with chilling cold as sub-zero night temperatures continued in Kashmir and Ladakh.

A Met official said, "Same weather conditions are likely to continue during the next 24 hours with a drop in the minimum temperatures during this period in Kashmir valley and Ladakh.

" Srinagar had minus 2.4 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.3 degrees, and Gulmarg minus 2 degrees as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 12.1 degrees, while figures for Drass and Leh are still awaited.

Jammu had 7.2 degrees, Katra 7.8, Batote 4.3, Banihal 2.6 and Bhaderwah 2.1 as the minimum temperature.

