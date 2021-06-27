UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Very Close To Hearts Of Pakistanis: Shahbaz Gill

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

Kashmir very close to hearts of Pakistanis: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Sunday said that Kashmir was very close to the hearts of Pakistanis.

Responding to a recent statement of Bilawal Zardari, he said it was very shameful that the Pakistan Peoples Party was doing politics over Kashmir issue.

The remembrance of Kashmiris at the time of elections was utter hypocrisy, he added.

The 'Parchi Chairman' has no concern with Kashmir issue, but wanted to win elections, he said adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan had declared himself the ambassador of Kashmiri people and proved it.

No one was able to fight the case of Kashmir before the United Nations in a way as Imran Khan done.

The prime minister had issued special instructions to all the High Commissions to highlight the Kashmir issue, Shahbaz Gill said and added that the Kashmir issue was being highlighted in a systematic manner all over the world under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

