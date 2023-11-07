Kashmir Webinar Remembers Genocide of Jammu Muslims With Rich Tributes To Martyrs;

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 07 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Nov, 2023) The Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) hosted a thought-provoking webinar commemorating Jammu Martyrs Day and shedding light on the historical atrocity of the Jammu Massacre of November 6, 1947. The event, moderated by KIIR Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani, brought together prominent speakers to discuss the tragic events of the past and their implications for the present.

Prominent speakers, including Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan: Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), called for the creation of a comprehensive database encompassing individuals from the state of Jammu and Kashmir, immigrants living in Pakistan, Kashmiris residing abroad, and people from Gilgit Baltistan. This initiative is crucial to counter India's ongoing efforts to engineer demographic changes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Arif Bahar: A senior journalist who provided a historical perspective on the Jammu Massacre, drawing comparisons to the Holocaust, and emphasized the importance of encouraging young researchers to delve into this critical topic.

Shamim Shawl: A senior leader of the Hurriyat movement, paid heartfelt tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs who have consistently shown unwavering determination to sacrifice their lives and property for the freedom of their homeland.

Dr. Sajjad Khan: Chairman of the Kashmir Policy Research Institute, dispelled common misconceptions among the youth of Kashmir and highlighted that the allegations made by sub-nationalists closely mirrored the false petition filed by India against Pakistan in the United Nations in 1948.

Dr. Waleed Rasool: Discussed India's time-gaining strategy in its transition from military occupation to annexation through the unilateral move on August 5, 2019, and explored the available options.

Dr Ashraf Wani: Illuminated the enduring struggle of Kashmiris for their freedom, spanning over seven decades, and outlined its various phases.

Naila Altaf Kayani: A human rights campaigner from Azad Kashmir, delved into the presence of Patiala forces in Kashmir long before the controversial accession signed between India and the Maharaja of Kashmir.

This enlightening webinar attracted a diverse audience, including a significant number of students and members of civil societies, from various locations such as Tashkent, Islamabad, Karachi, and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The event served as a powerful platform for informed discussions, historical reflection, and the urgent need to address the ongoing issues faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Others who spoke included Dr. Saira Shah , Muhammad Shahzad Khan.